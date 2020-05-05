Kim Kardashian Reveals 2016 Met Gala Outfit Almost Looked Completely Different

Kim Kardashian reflecting back on some of her iconic Met Gala looks.

Despite this year’s gala being postponed until October due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kardashian is reliving the fashion in a new Balmain YouTube video.

For the 2016 event, Kardashian attended with husband Kanye West in a head-to-toe silver gown by Balmain creative director and longtime friend, Olivier Rousteing.

West wore a silver jacket and ripped jeans. But according to the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, that look almost didn’t happen.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Offers Lunch With The Kardashian Sisters For All In Challenge

Photo: CPImages

Alessandra Ambrosio, Jourdan Dunn, Doutzen Kroes and Cindy Crawford and the majority of the KarJenner crew were also dressed by Rousteing, referred to as the “Balmain Army.”

“I don’t know if anyone knows this, but we had a fully different look; an all-sequin gown to the floor look that [I was] going to wear for the Met Gala,” she revealed in the clip. “But instead, we wanted it to be more metal-y. We took a skirt and then a top from something else.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Poses With Her Four Kids In Quarantine for At-Home ‘Vogue’ Spread

“Kanye is a visionary,” Rousteing added of West’s daring jacket from the Balmain x Yeezy. “I had a dream in my life, it was to create a fashion moment mixed with a music moment.”

The 2016 Met Gala theme was “Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”