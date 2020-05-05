Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Responds To Trump’s Ratings Diss

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to take a shot at late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel while celebrating Fox News host Greg Gutfeld beating them all in the ratings battle.

According to the ratings-obsessed president, Gutfeld’s Nielsen numbers “easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon and wacko ‘last placer’ Jimmy Kimmel.”

While the nice guy and the no-talent guy have yet to respond, the “last placer” fired back with a some comedy gold.

“Happy Cinco de Mayo Mr. President!” tweeted Kimmel in response. “Thanks for the shout-out – now get back to work royally f**king everything up!”

Happy Cinco de Mayo Mr. President! Thanks for the shout-out – now get back to work royally fucking everything up! https://t.co/aa3VKeePJv — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

Kimmel sent out another shot at the president, commenting on a brief video taken from Trump’s visit to an Arizona mask-making factory on Tuesday.

“I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song ‘Live and Let Die’ blares in the background,” he tweeted.

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, as Vanity Fair points out, comparing Gutfeld’s ratings to those of the three late-night hosts isn’t really accurate, pointing to an article in The Hill as the likely source of Trump’s information.

“Fox’s ‘Greg Gutfeld Show’ tops Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel in late-night ratings race,” reads the headline, with the story noting that Gutfeld’s Fox News show averaged of 2.86 million viewers per episode, higher than Colbert’s “Late Show” (2.78 million), Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (2.09 million) and “Jimmy Kimmel Tonight!” (2 million).

What isn’t pointed out, however, is that Gutfeld’s show airs once a week, Saturday nights at 10 p.m. ET, not weeknights at 11:35 like the other shows, and is not directly competing with those shows.