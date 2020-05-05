Amy Schumer has been a mom for precisely one year, and the comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the first birthday of son Gene.

“I’m really glad it was you,” she wrote in the caption to accompany a photo her and her son napping together. “Hbd.”

During a virtual appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” last week, Schumer, 38, discussed why she decided to change her son’s middle name.

Originally, she and husband Chris Fischer named the baby Gene Attell Fischer, with the middle name honouring her longtime friend and fellow standup comic Dave Attell.

They subsequently changed his middle name to David after it was pointed out to her that “Gene Attell” sounded just like “genital.”

“And Chris’ last name is Fischer — so it’s ‘genital fissure,'” she joked.