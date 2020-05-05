Rick Moranis Makes Rare Onscreen Appearance For New Disney+ Series ‘Prop Culture’

Rick Moranis has kept a low profile since the late 1990s, with his last onscreen role in 1996’s “Big Bully” while taking on occasional voice roles, such as playing a hoser moose alongside fellow “SCTV” alum Dave Thomas in Disney’s 2003 animated” Brother Bear”.

However, Moranis will soon be seen in an upcoming episode of “Prop Culture”, a new series for the Disney+ streaming service that looks at the iconic props and costumes from classic Disney movies.

“Film historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan reunites iconic Disney movie props with the filmmakers, actors, and crew who created and used them in some of Disney’s most beloved films,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming series. “Throughout this journey, Dan will recover lost artifacts, visit private collections, and help restore pieces from the Walt Disney Archives to their original glory. Among the films featured this season are ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘The Muppet Movie’, ‘Tron’ and ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?'”

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Moranis discusses how if “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” were made today it probably wouldn’t have had to use props such as stop-motion insects.

“If [‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’] were made today, it would be made very differently, probably just with green screen and computer-generated stuff,” he says in the show.

Moranis credits director Joe Johnston for making “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” into a monster hit. “He had the vision of this in his head. And on that movie, I was really an actor,” he explained. “I think I drove him crazy a couple of times trying to get more comedy into it ’cause I was always looking for how to disrupt and get some more jokes in, and poor Joe just wanted to make his movie.”

Moranis will be returning to the screen for “Shrunk”, reprising the role of inventor Wayne Szalinski in the long-awaited sequel, with Josh Gad playing Wayne’s now-grown son, who carries on the family tradition by accidentally shrinking his kids.