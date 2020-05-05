Kate Beckinsale Says It Feels Like ‘A Political Act’ For A Woman Over 32 To Have ‘Any Fun At All’

Kate Beckinsale appears on the cover of the latest issue of the U.K. edition of Women’s Health, and the 46-year-old actress addresses the inherent double standard she encounters as a “woman of a certain age.”

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all,” she tells the magazine. “And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'”

According to Beckinsale, “Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me.”

As she points out, the goalposts are set far differently for men. “And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” she added. “It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or, ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or, ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?'”

She also shared her opinion on the judgement doled out via social media, perhaps alluding to the treatment she received when she briefly dated 20-years-younger “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, and subsequently when she was spotted with her rumoured new boyfriend, Canadian musician Goody Grace, 22.

“If everyone’s s**tting on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute — especially if there’s really nothing wrong,” she explained. “If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited.”

Fans can read the entire interview in the latest issue of Women’s Health‘s U.K. edition.