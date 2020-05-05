Leif Garrett Denies Rosie O’Donnell’s Claim He Burned Himself With A Crack Pipe While Appearing On Her Talk Show

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live”, Rosie O’Donnell revealed that one-time teen idol Leif Garrett was one of a handful of guests that she banned from her daytime talk show back in the day, and explained why.

“One guy, Leif Garrett, came with a fresh wound from a pipe he used for crack,” she said, pointing to the side of her face. “Like he sort of nodded out, you know. So when I went and met him in the green room he had a normal face, and when I saw him a few minutes later he had a huge red welt, a burn from being in the green room for those 20 minutes that I didn’t see him.”

She added: “People who are that messed up shouldn’t be on TV.”

However, Garrett himself says O’Donnell’s recollection of events is way off.

While Garrett is the first to admit he’s had his battles with substance abuse over the years, he tells TooFab that he was sober during his “Rosie O’Donnell Show” appearance, and never burned himself with a crack pipe in her green room.

“No, that’s not even how it came close,” he said. “I don’t know if she’s got Alzheimer’s or doesn’t remember what happened, but it’s on YouTube. You can watch the clip on YouTube. She said I had a little burn on my face from using crack, which is so not true. First of all, I would never do anything like that.”

Garrett does admit that he had a drug-related injury, but it wasn’t on his face.”I had a scarf tied onto my hand because I had an abscess from using dope. Not that day… my body was still detoxing at that time,” he said. “I had a little thing on my hand that I had covered up with a bandana. Anyway, that’s what she made a comment on. Nobody was smoking crack and there was no burn on my face.”

He continued by saying that her recollection that he “nodded out” doesn’t even make sense.

“The funny thing was she even said that I supposedly used crack in her green room and then was nodding off,” he said. “First of all, anyone knows if you use crack, you don’t nod off. I was at that time, for that show, I was sober. At least get the story right, you know?”

He added: “There’s no reason to be nasty, man. It’s just insane. Rosie, come on.”