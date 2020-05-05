‘Today’ Anchor Craig Melvin Gets Emotional While Honouring Teachers During Pandemic

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Today Show”, co-anchor Craig Melvin became emotional after a story from Hoda Kotb paid tribute to a school librarian in Nebraska as part of Teacher Appreciation Day.

“As someone who gets to see his kids’ teachers on Zoom, the story’s so moving this morning because the kids miss their teachers so much right now, and teachers miss their kids just as much,” he said, fighting back tears.

“For us who have small kids and you’re seeing this every day, it’s just, it’s hard, man. It’s hard,” he said. “So little things like that, just thanks to all the teachers out there who are going the extra mile.”

“I love you, Craig Melvin,” said Kotb.

“We’re wrapping our arms around you, Craig, and it’s true we all love our teachers so much,” added Savannah Guthrie. “We’re all so tender right now, we just love everybody.”

“It was one of those things where there are so many teachers out there that are really going the extra mile during these times,” Melvin explained. “I see it firsthand every day, and it just got to me. But I’m better now, I’m in a good place.”

“Our emotions are right below the surface right now,” Al Roker added.