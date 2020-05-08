Tyra Banks Admits She Was Insensitive In Old ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Clips

Tyra Banks is under fire after a vintage clip from “America’s Next Top Model” resurfaced online.

In the clip, Banks confronts a wannabe model about a gap in her teeth.

“Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks asks the “ANTM” contestant in the clip. “Yes, why not?” responds the aspiring model.

“This is all people see,” adds Banks, sticking her fingers on her front teeth to make her point. “It’s not marketable.”

After the young woman tells Banks that she doesn’t want to “completely close it,” judge J. Alexander quips, “Well, I guess she just left the ‘gap’ wide open for another girl, baby.”

Some of Twitter is not happy with Ms #tyrabanks an old episode of #antm has resurfaced. Tyra confronted the young lady about not wanting to close her gap. pic.twitter.com/SI83WH4ROL — quickwiththetea (@quickwiththetea) May 5, 2020

Twitter users were quick to respond to the cringe-inducing moment, and they were not happy about it.

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

I remember watching this as a young woman & I felt extremely discouraged to be on TV bc of this scene. I was disappointed in Tyra then… She ended up pressuring this girl to get dental surgery to be “marketable.” Also my gap & TV contract say HI! https://t.co/FYfvETcpkP — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) May 5, 2020

11 year old me, with a gap in my mouth, watched this and I became obsessed with closing my gap. Glad I never closed it but Tyra was deadass wrong for this. https://t.co/6t9soWFIk6 — RAVEN B. (@theglogoddess) May 5, 2020

while danielle was made to feel ugly for her gap, 6/7 cycles laters tyra widened a white contestant’s gap because of how high fashion, unique and captivating it would be. ‘not marketable’ is tyra speak for hating dark skin girls. https://t.co/2ldlJChv7i — disaster euphoria (@glitterdaiquiri) May 5, 2020

Models are only allowed to have one quirky feature. Being black is already a quirky feature in the modelling world. Evidence: Tyra WIDENED a white girl's gap a few cycles after this https://t.co/POuRmsj3zV — Commie Ferguson (@witchbail) May 5, 2020

Whilst there’s been a lot of talk about Tyra’s tyranny on ANTM in recent years, there was absolutely a specific type of regulation, silencing and policing that was directed towards Black women on the show, and dark skinned Black women in particular. https://t.co/oXvM6FYAvW — jade bentil (@divanificent) May 5, 2020

Growing up is realising that Tyra Banks was the villain and not Naomi — ella (@EllaDecember) May 5, 2020

Those Tyra clips are terrible but it’s important to remember that she was only enforcing industry standards, the same ones she had to meet to be successful. Doesn’t excuse it but she’s not this monster people are making her out to be. 🥴 https://t.co/mB88tyYbkk — V. (@_soulhead) May 5, 2020

After the clip resurfaced, contestant Danielle “Dani” Evans took to her Instagram page to address the situation.

“This is a video for me to speak my truth and to provide clarity and for me to address an issue that was done 15 years ago, that carries weight and clearly affected a lot of young girls in America after watching it,” Evans said in the clip.

“I want to address all of those young girls. I’m gonna take this time to build up and to speak to all of my young queens who saw that episode and were truly affected by Tyra’s words,” she continued. “I want to speak to you right now. You’re beautiful. And I’m not talking about a physical feature. It doesn’t matter if you have a gap, stacked teeth, straight teeth, it matters not. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, brown, white, indifferent, other. What makes you beautiful is in here.”

Adding, “I’m speaking to all the little girls. If I could love on all of you right now, I would. I want to remind you of your worth. You’re a masterpiece, you’re so loved, you’re adored and you’re beautiful.”

Banks has since acknowledged the backlash and admitted to making some “really off” comments.

“[I’ve] been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” she tweeted on Friday. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. [I] appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs. ❤️ — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 9, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Tyra Banks’ rep for comment.