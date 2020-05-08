Tyra Banks Admits She Was Insensitive In Old ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Clips

Tyra Banks is under fire after a vintage clip from “America’s Next Top Model” resurfaced online.
In the clip, Banks confronts a wannabe model about a gap in her teeth.
“Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks asks the “ANTM” contestant in the clip. “Yes, why not?” responds the aspiring model.
“This is all people see,” adds Banks, sticking her fingers on her front teeth to make her point. “It’s not marketable.”
After the young woman tells Banks that she doesn’t want to “completely close it,” judge J. Alexander quips, “Well, I guess she just left the ‘gap’ wide open for another girl, baby.”
Twitter users were quick to respond to the cringe-inducing moment, and they were not happy about it.
After the clip resurfaced, contestant Danielle “Dani” Evans took to her Instagram page to address the situation.
“This is a video for me to speak my truth and to provide clarity and for me to address an issue that was done 15 years ago, that carries weight and clearly affected a lot of young girls in America after watching it,” Evans said in the clip.
“I want to address all of those young girls. I’m gonna take this time to build up and to speak to all of my young queens who saw that episode and were truly affected by Tyra’s words,” she continued. “I want to speak to you right now. You’re beautiful. And I’m not talking about a physical feature. It doesn’t matter if you have a gap, stacked teeth, straight teeth, it matters not. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, brown, white, indifferent, other. What makes you beautiful is in here.”
Adding, “I’m speaking to all the little girls. If I could love on all of you right now, I would. I want to remind you of your worth. You’re a masterpiece, you’re so loved, you’re adored and you’re beautiful.”
This video isn’t made for unsolicited advice, words, or paragraphs on how YOU would have handled the situation. I’m speaking MY truth aside from anyone’s opinions, beliefs, or input. I chose to use my own platform to speak so I have full control over my narrative. Watch until the very end to understand the purpose as to why I took time to even address the matter. 🤍
Banks has since acknowledged the backlash and admitted to making some “really off” comments.
“[I’ve] been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” she tweeted on Friday. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. [I] appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”
