Tyra Banks Hit With Backlash After Cringe-Inducing ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Clip Resurfaces

Tyra Banks is under fire after a vintage clip from “America’s Next Top Model” resurfaced online.
In the clip, Banks confronts a wannabe model about a gap in her teeth.
“Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks asks the “ANTM” contestant in the clip.
“Yes, why not?” responds the aspiring model.
“This is all people see,” adds Banks, sticking her fingers on her front teeth to make her point. “It’s not marketable.”
After the young woman tells Banks that she doesn’t want to “completely close it,” judge J. Alexander quips, “Well, I guess she just left the ‘gap’ wide open for another girl, baby.”
Twitter users were quick to respond to the cringe-inducing moment, and they were not happy about it.