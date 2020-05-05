Tyra Banks Hit With Backlash After Cringe-Inducing ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Clip Resurfaces

Tyra Banks is under fire after a vintage clip from “America’s Next Top Model” resurfaced online.

In the clip, Banks confronts a wannabe model about a gap in her teeth.

“Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks asks the “ANTM” contestant in the clip.

“Yes, why not?” responds the aspiring model.

“This is all people see,” adds Banks, sticking her fingers on her front teeth to make her point. “It’s not marketable.”

After the young woman tells Banks that she doesn’t want to “completely close it,” judge J. Alexander quips, “Well, I guess she just left the ‘gap’ wide open for another girl, baby.”

Some of Twitter is not happy with Ms #tyrabanks an old episode of #antm has resurfaced. Tyra confronted the young lady about not wanting to close her gap. pic.twitter.com/SI83WH4ROL — quickwiththetea (@quickwiththetea) May 5, 2020

Twitter users were quick to respond to the cringe-inducing moment, and they were not happy about it.

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

I remember watching this as a young woman & I felt extremely discouraged to be on TV bc of this scene. I was disappointed in Tyra then… She ended up pressuring this girl to get dental surgery to be “marketable.” Also my gap & TV contract say HI! https://t.co/FYfvETcpkP — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) May 5, 2020

11 year old me, with a gap in my mouth, watched this and I became obsessed with closing my gap. Glad I never closed it but Tyra was deadass wrong for this. https://t.co/6t9soWFIk6 — RAVEN B. (@theglogoddess) May 5, 2020

while danielle was made to feel ugly for her gap, 6/7 cycles laters tyra widened a white contestant’s gap because of how high fashion, unique and captivating it would be. ‘not marketable’ is tyra speak for hating dark skin girls. https://t.co/2ldlJChv7i — disaster euphoria (@glitterdaiquiri) May 5, 2020

Models are only allowed to have one quirky feature. Being black is already a quirky feature in the modelling world. Evidence: Tyra WIDENED a white girl's gap a few cycles after this https://t.co/POuRmsj3zV — Commie Ferguson (@witchbail) May 5, 2020

Whilst there’s been a lot of talk about Tyra’s tyranny on ANTM in recent years, there was absolutely a specific type of regulation, silencing and policing that was directed towards Black women on the show, and dark skinned Black women in particular. https://t.co/oXvM6FYAvW — jade bentil (@divanificent) May 5, 2020

Growing up is realising that Tyra Banks was the villain and not Naomi — ella (@EllaDecember) May 5, 2020