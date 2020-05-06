Ryan Reynolds Shares The Secret To Breaking Dwayne Johnson: ‘He Leaves The Room And Never Comes Back’

Ryan Reynolds has a top tip for making Dwayne Johnson break down laughing.

Reynolds spoke to Jimmy Fallon during Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, explaining how production on his movie with Johnson and Gal Gadot, “Red Notice”, had been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian actor told Fallon, “I’m guessing we might have finished the movie if we didn’t spend 90 per cent of the time dicking around laughing.

“I’ve known Dwayne for like 15 years so we spend time trying to make each other laugh, which is a really irresponsible thing to do with [Netflix’s] money.”

As Fallon asked how to break Johnson, Reynolds replied: “He really laughs at himself, which is one of the things I love about him.

“So if you parrot back the thing he’s doing in the movie, just 27 per cent faster with a swear word… he’s gone. He leaves the room and he never comes back.”

Reynolds also touched upon the future of “Deadpool 3” in the Disney/Marvel Universe.

The star shared, “I see infinite possibility in either version. If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool gets to do his own thing and be his own thing, also infinite possibility.

“There’s a lot more story to tell so we hope we get to do that sooner rather than later.”