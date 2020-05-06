Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Adorable Video Of Archie To Celebrate His 1st Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the cutest video clip of their baby son Archie to celebrate his first birthday.

Archie turned one Wednesday and the Save Children U.K. Instagram account posted a video of Harry filming Meghan reading the story Duck! Rabbit! to the cute youngster to celebrate the special occasion.

Archie looked like he was loving some bits, while not seeming so interested in others.

The charity thanked Meghan for helping them raise urgent funds for their coronavirus appeal by reading the book.

The caption included, “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ for Archie’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!”

This marks the first time royals fans have seen Archie since New Year’s Eve 2019, when Harry and Meghan shared a snap of the duke posing with the little one in front of a lake while living on Vancouver Island.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have since moved to Los Angeles, officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31.