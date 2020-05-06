James Corden Surprises Staffer Whose Wedding Was Postponed Because Of The Pandemic

James Corden is making sure his staff members still feel the love.

On Tuesday’s show, the “Late Late Show” host surprised one of his staffers, Joe, who had postponed his wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe is a massive Yankees fan, while his fiancée Isabella is all about the Red Sox, so Corden brought the baseball rivalry home to them virtually with the help of two star players.

Yankees player J.D. Martinez and Red Sox star Giancarlo Stanton each recorded a video message for the couple to celebrate their originally planned wedding date.

Then, to top it all off, Corden surprised them with an Italian meal outside their apartment, with proper social distancing rules in effect and a masked accordionist to set the mood.