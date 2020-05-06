Christina Applegate Says Her ‘Happy Place’ Is Her Daughter’s School Library, Talks ‘Dead To Me’ Season 2 On ‘Ellen’

Ellen DeGeneres chats to Christina Applegate about the new season of “Dead to Me”, loving her daughter’s library, and more during Wednesday’s show.

Applegate explains how she’s been volunteering at her nine-year-old daughter Sadie’s school, obviously pre-COVID-19, and how she reads her classmates stories in funny voices.

The actress says, “I was volunteering at her school, of course in kindergarten I signed up for everything.

“But then I fell in love with the library and Ms. Myrtle who runs the library, and [now] that’s my happy place. It’s where I hang out.

“I put books away for hours and no one talks to me.”

Applegate also talks about the “Dead to Me” sequel and what she thinks about rebooting “Married… with Children”.

