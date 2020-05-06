Jimmy Fallon Goes Deep In Character As Nicolas Cage Playing The Tiger King

Nicolas Cage is going to play Joe Exotic in an upcoming “Tiger King” series adaptation, and Jimmy Fallon has the first footage.

On Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show”, Fallon shared a hilarious clip of himself playing Cage playing the Tiger King.

“Tonight’s show goes out to Carole Baskin!” Fallon as Cage as Exotic says. “You think you’re better than me because you own a tiger rescue? And I run a sketchy zoo that’s running out of meat?”

He adds, “The tiger is fascinating creature, with the essence and soul of a caveman in the wild! Does that make any sense at all?”

Fallon also jokes about Exotic’s polygamist relationship with two men.

“I’m marrying two men at once,” he says. “Not only am I the Tiger King, but I’m also the King of Husbands!”