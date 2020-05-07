Jimmy Fallon Impersonates Nicolas Cage As ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic, But Admits He Couldn’t Make It Through The Whole Show

Nicolas Cage is going to play Joe Exotic in an upcoming “Tiger King” series adaptation, and Jimmy Fallon has the first footage.

On Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show”, Fallon shared a hilarious clip of himself playing Cage playing the Tiger King.

“Tonight’s show goes out to Carole Baskin!” Fallon as Cage as Exotic says. “You think you’re better than me because you own a tiger rescue? And I run a sketchy zoo that’s running out of meat?”

He adds, “The tiger is fascinating creature, with the essence and soul of a caveman in the wild! Does that make any sense at all?”

Fallon also jokes about Exotic’s polygamist relationship with two men.

“I’m marrying two men at once,” he says. “Not only am I the Tiger King, but I’m also the King of Husbands!”

Interestingly enough, Fallon later admitted that he’s not actually a fan of the Netflix phenomenon that’s reportedly been viewed by 64 million households on Netflix.

“I tried it. My wife got out quickly. She was like, ‘It’s not for me,'” he tells People. “I watched because everyone else was watching. I thought I might have to spoof it. But it got a little depressing for me around like, the fourth episode.”

Fallon did not find the show enjoyable. “I was like, ‘I’m already depressed now.’ I need something funny. I need something that’s going to make me laugh,” he says. “This is not really making me laugh.”

In fact, he confessed that he never made it through the entire series. “I just didn’t see it,” he says. “It wasn’t steering towards an awesome ending.”