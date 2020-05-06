Jerry Seinfeld Talks Baseball Pitches And Life Under Quarantine With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the greatest moments of Jerry Seinfeld’s life was throwing the first pitch at a baseball game.

On Tuesday, the comedian was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about his experience throwing the opening pitch at a New York Mets game in 2019.

Calling the pitch the “greatest accomplishment” of his life, he noted the pitch was a “dead, perfect strike.”

Seinfeld also commented on a ceremonial pitch Kimmel threw, telling him “Now you did very well, but I don’t think you’re gonna get a call on that.”

The two also talked about life under quarantine, and Seinfeld joked that being with his wife 24/7 has put him on his best behaviour.

“Before I ask for the ketchup, What’s the nicest way you can ask for ketchup? I actually think,” Seinfeld said. “‘Hey, if no one’s using the ketchup, I would love a little more ketchup.’ Instead of, normally I would go, ‘Give me that!’”