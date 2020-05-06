‘Bill & Ted’ Contest Offers The Chance To Jam With Wyld Stallyns In The Sequel

“Bill & Ted” fans in the U.S. and U.K. now have a chance for a most excellent adventure.

With apologies to Canadians who are not legally eligible to enter the contest (bogus!), “Bill & Ted Face The Music” is looking for some party pals to jam with Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan’s band, Wyld Stallyns.

Right now, fans can submit a video of themselves “rocking out with instruments, real or fake, or just air guitar” to one of the band’s demos for the chance to make a “small, but most excellent” cameo in the upcoming film with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

“Family, friends, pets and any dudes you’re isolating with — we want to see you all! Just remember to follow your local safety guidelines and be excellent to each other,” the contest website reads.

The deadline for submissions is May 20 with the film currently scheduled for release on August 21.