Jimmy Fallon Occasionally Bribes Daughters To Behave During ‘Tonight Show: At Home’

Working from home is not as simple as some make it out to me, especially when you have children.

Fallon appears on the cover of this week’s People magazine — on stands Friday — and dishes on life from home. “The Tonight Show” has pivoted to an “At Home” style in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, audiences have seen more of Fallon’s family.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Goes Deep In Character As Nicolas Cage

It may be cute but it is not always easy. The late-night host admits he sometimes bribes daughters Frances Cole Fallon, 5, and Winnie Rose Fallon, 6.

“There are a couple of shows where I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got to do this by myself. I’m just going to lock myself in the bathroom,'” Fallon says. “There’s no sense in me going, ‘Hey, listen to Daddy. We’re doing a monologue here.’

“If they’re being too silly, I can say, ‘Hey, if you help me out with this, I’ll let you play an hour of the Lego Incredibles on PlayStation,'” he admits. “It’s their favourite thing in the world.”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Celebrates Teachers With Catchy Tune

Fallon credits the success of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” to his wife Nancy Juvonen.

“My wife is the brains behind this whole thing,” Fallon says. “She’s the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything.”