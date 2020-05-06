Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Thoughtful FedEx Driver After Video Showing Him Sanitizing A Package Goes Viral

Ellen DeGeneres brings smiles to viewers’ faces once again as she surprises a very thoughtful FedEx delivery driver.

On Wednesday’s show, DeGeneres chats with Justin Bradshaw and his wife Yasmine from West Palm Beach, Florida, about the viral video in which he sanitizes a package for a high-risk recipient.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Has The Sweetest Surprise For A 15-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

Justin tells Ellen he personally related to the family since his now-one-year-old daughter Nova was born premature and has similar health risks.

Yasmine explains why she posted the video on social media despite Justin not wanting the spotlight.

He insists, “To me it didn’t seem as big as everyone took it. This is something I do [regularly],” as Yasmine adds, “He doesn’t like being in the limelight.”

RELATED: Inspirational Teacher Breaks Down In Tears As She Receives The Sweetest Surprise From Ellen DeGeneres

The couple reveal they’re now actually friends with the family who received the package.

Ellen then surprises the Bradshaws by inviting them to a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when the show returns with a studio audience and gifts them $20,000, courtesy of Green Dot Bank.

See their adorable reaction in the clip above.