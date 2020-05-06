‘Big Brother’ Is Coming To Your Phone With New Mobile Game

Soon you’ll be able to experience life as a contestant on Global’s “Big Brother”.

On Tuesday, the reality series producers Endemol Shine Group announced a new mobile game in development from 9th Impact.

Big Brother: The Game will offer big prizes to be won by contestants all over the world.

“Players can become virtual housemates, experiencing life as a ‘Big Brother’ contestant,” a statement read. “They must make strategic choices, in order to remain in the house and ultimately become victorious. The skill of the game is social, psychological, and interpersonal.”

The game will offer two distinct modes, the free-to-play Spectator mode, and Housemate, in which players can play using a Token available as an in-app purchase.

Big Brother: The Game will launch later this year.