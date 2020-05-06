Dua Lipa Slams Gender Inequality In The Music Industry: ‘You Have Women Putting On A Spectacle & Critics Nitpick Every Little Thing’

Dua Lipa discusses gender inequality in the music industry in a new interview with GQ.

The singer says of the different pressures placed on male and female artists: “I remember going to a show by… a male artist that actually doesn’t do anything on stage. And they got this stellar five-star review.

“But then you have women who get up on stage and they’re practically doing cartwheels, costume changes — it’s a spectacle. And then [reviewers] nitpick every little thing.”

Lipa adds of the number of females working behind the scenes in the industry: “There is a massive problem — that maybe starts in schools — in which girls aren’t necessarily encouraged to play more masculine instruments, aren’t really encouraged to go into production, whereas men naturally fall into that path.”

RELATED: Sia Releases New Song ‘Saved My Life’ Written By Dua Lipa

Credit: Tung Walsh

The musician, who has a very close girl group of friends, tells the mag: “I always feel it’s easier to talk to girls and I’m more open around female energy. Maybe if women in general had a little bit more of that in studios it wouldn’t feel so intimidating to begin with.”

RELATED: Dua Lipa Is So Excited To Become An ‘Auntie’ To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby

The second annual “GQ Heroes” issue is dedicated to the National Health Service and all other key workers.

Read the full feature in the June issue of GQ available via digital download and on newsstands May 7.