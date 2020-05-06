Stephen King Says People Find Comfort In Horror Because It’s ‘More Horrible’ Than Having ‘No Toilet Paper’

Stephen King has a theory to explain why horror is so cathartic under quarantine.

The renowned author caught up with Stephen Colbert via video chat for Global’s “The Late Show”.

“I think people do kind of gravitate towards horror stories when times are tough and times are scary,” King shared. “Go to a horror story like If It Bleeds, or Gerald’s Game… You read it, and the situations are even more horrible than being under house arrest with no toilet paper.

“When you finish, you close the book and you’ve had a place to put your fears for a little while,” he added. “You’ve been able to say, ‘These problems are much worse than my problems.’ And then you close the book, and you can go to bed and sleep like a baby.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.