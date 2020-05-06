Kristen Bell Teaches Moms How To Have ‘The Sex Talk’ On New ‘Momsplaining’

Kristen Bell is here to help you have those awkward conversations with your kids.

On the new episode of her “Ellen DeGeneres Show” web series “Momsplaining”, the actress enlists producer Andy Lassner to help her show parents how to have “the sex talk.”

The duo chat with a sex therapist about the best strategies to help kids learn about sex in a positive, healthy way.

After that, Bell and Lassner test out their skills by talking to a real-life group of kids all about where babies come from.

When asking the kids how the babies show up, one child adorably answers, “The mommy makes it.”