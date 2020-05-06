David Harbour Teases ‘Huge Reveal About Hopper’s Backstory’ In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Big things are in store for Hopper in season 4 of “Stranger Things”.

Footage from David Harbour’s March appearance at Liverpool Comic-Con was released in April. The actor dished on Hopper’s backstory with fans.

“There are these three things that we’ve established in the season that if we don’t pay off, it means that they’re bad writers,” Harbour said. “The Duffer brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that in season 4 we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory.”

“It’s my favourite thing about him that you guys don’t know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and Dad,” he added. “And I’m really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he’s doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that.”

Harbour said he has been aware of some of these plot points since “the first frame of the first shot” of the show.

There is no confirmed release date for season 4 of “Stranger Things”; however, what is known is that the first episode is titled “The Hellfire Club”.