Juliette Binoche, Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro & More Say We Can’t ‘Return To Normal’ Post-COVID-19, Talk ‘Ongoing Ecological Catastrophe’ In Powerful Piece

A number of artists and scientists have signed an editorial titled “No To A Return To Normal” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Juliette Binoche, Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix, Alfonso Cuaron, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Marion Cotillard are among those supporting the piece in Le Monde.

Adam Driver, Alejandro G Inarritu, Paolo Sorrentino, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Pedro Almodovar, Guillaume Canet, Penelope Cruz, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nathalie Baye, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Rooney Mara have also got involved.

According to Deadline, the article, translated from French, calls on world leaders and citizens “to undertake a profound overhaul of our goals, values, and economies,” in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, “if we want to avoid ecological disaster.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda Designs Tracksuits For Climate Change And Coronavirus Relief

The piece, penned by Binoche and astrophysicist Aurélien Barrau, reads, “The Covid-19 pandemic is a tragedy. This crisis is, however, inviting us to examine what is essential. And what we see is simple: ‘adjustments’ are not enough. The problem is systemic.

“The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis: the massive extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, however severe, a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences,” it continues.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Won’t Let COVID-19 Deter Her Climate Change Activism: ‘The Pandemic Will End, The Climate Crisis Won’t’

“We therefore solemnly call upon leaders — and all of us as citizens – to leave behind the unsustainable logic that still prevails and to undertake a profound overhaul of our goals, values, and economies.

“The pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a great number of human beings. Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones has brought the world to a breaking point.

“For these reasons, along with increasing social inequalities, we believe it is unthinkable to ‘go back to normal.'”

The text concludes, “The radical transformation we need – at all levels – demands boldness and courage. It will not happen without a massive and determined commitment. We must act now. It is as much a matter of survival as one of dignity and coherence.”