Mark Consuelos Once Took A Plane To Try And Catch Kelly Ripa Cheating: ‘I’m Less Jealous These Days’

An embarrassing incident early in their marriage taught Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos the importance of trust.

Consuelos shared the story in What Makes a Marriage Last, co-authored by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, who have been married for 40 years. The excerpt was published by People.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Celebrate 24 Years Of Marriage:

“After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day,” the actor recalled. “We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling. So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night.”

Ripa shared her side of the story.

“Apparently he thought that sounded very fishy. He wanted to catch me,” the TV host shared. “So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery. I’m excited because I’m thinking, Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers!”

“Meanwhile, I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I’m wearing a bathrobe,” Ripa continued. “So I open the door, and it’s him. He comes in — he doesn’t even say hello. He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!”

RELATED: Mark Consuelos And His Moustache Step In To Co-Host ‘Live’

Consuelos learned an important lesson about jealousy that day: “[It] feels horrible and you know you’re wrong… I’m less jealous these days.”

It seems everything worked out for the best. Consuelos and Ripa have been married for nearly 25 years.