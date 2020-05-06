‘Trolls: World Tour’ Stars Want Backend Pay After Direct-To-VOD Release

Universal appeared to have a hit on their hands with the direct-to-VOD release of the animated sequel “Trolls: World Tour”, and now its stars are looking to reap the rewards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick were not informed ahead of time about the change of plans to release the film to rent for $20 online.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak Invade Anna Kendrick’s Home In ‘Don’t Slack’ Music Video From ‘Trolls: World Tour’

Reps for the stars are now looking to be paid compensation up to seven figures tied to the revenues, particularly after Universal’s claim that the film brought in nearly $100 million domestically with its online release.

But despite the boasting on the studio’s part, it appears the film may not be successful. Industry sources speculate that with the film still millions in the red, it may never actually turn a real profit.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson And Her Crew Create Fun Video For ‘Trolls: World Tour’ Song ‘Just Sing’

“They probably overhyped it,” Hal Vogel of Vogel Capital Management told THR. “But like most people in the business, they haven’t had a lot of success in the past two or three months, so any ray of sunshine helps.”