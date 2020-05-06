George Strait Reads Children’s Book As Part Of ‘Stars Of Texas Storytime’

George Strait is here to read your children a story.

The King of Country took part in Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott’s “Stars of Texas Storytime” program on Tuesday, delivering a reading of Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Reports ‘No Injuries’ After Farm Damaged From Severe Storm That Ripped Through Tennessee

Sitting on his couch sporting a cowboy hat, Strait brings the children’s book to life on the Facebook Live program.

“Stars of Texas Storytime” features celebrity guests every Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Facebook page.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Reads ‘The Little Engine That Could’ During Launch Of ‘Goodnight With Dolly’ YouTube Series

Strait is not the only country star offering bedtime story readings. Dolly Parton recently launched her “Goodnight with Dolly” YouTube series, which takes place every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.