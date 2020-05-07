Danielle Bradbery Debuts Pop-Country Anthem ‘Never Have I Ever’

Danielle Bradbery has returned with new music.

“The Voice” champion exclusively premiered her latest single “Never Have I Ever” with ET Canada on Thursday, giving fans a first listen of her upcoming album.

Nearly three years since her sophomore record I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, which featured the empowering “Worth It” and “Sway”, Bradbery expands her sound with the new, uplifting pop-country anthem.

Written alongside Laura Veltz, David Hodges, and produced by Dann Huff, the new track tells the tale of falling so fast and hard it spins you in circles.

“Got me confessing like this / Heart on my sleeve I’m a mess,” sings the 23-year-old in the upbeat track. “Got me throwing ’round words like forever.”

Bradbery will also be featured on Diplo’s forthcoming country album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, on the track “Hometown” featuring Zac Brown Band.

Since winning season 4 of “The Voice” in 2013, the 23-year-old has toured alongside Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and is set to join Sugarland’s “There Goes The Neighborhood” 2020 tour, pending the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can listen to “Never Have I Ever” above.