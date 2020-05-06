Sheryl Crow Declares Love For Stephen Colbert, Delivers Stunning Performance Of George Harrison’s ‘Beware Of Darkness’

Sheryl Crow delivered a stunning performance of George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” on “The Late Show” Tuesday.

Prior to her performance, Crow made a declaration of love.

“I love you, Stephen Colbert,” she gushed. “There, I said it. I’m going to play you guys a song called ‘Beware of Darkness’ from George Harrison, one of my favourite artists of all time.”

Lyrics include, “Watch out now, take care/Beware of falling swingers/Dropping all around you/The pain that often mingles/In your fingertips.”

Crow released her latest, possibly last, album Threads in August last year.

