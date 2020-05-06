50 Cent Credits ‘Envy’ And ‘Entitlement’ To Why He And His Eldest Son Don’t Speak: ‘It’s A Sad Situation’

50 Cent is opening up about the fallout between him and his eldest son, Marquise Jackson.

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, touched briefly on why he and Marquise are no longer on speaking terms. He spoke with XXL‘s Van Lathan while promoting his new book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.

“It’s a sad situation,” 50 Cent said, per High Snobiety. “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement.”

“His mum developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests,” the “Power” actor continued. “So, while being a privileged child, he feels deprived.”

50 Cent said he has paid over $1 million in child support to Marquise and his mother over the years. Unfortunately, he does not expect to mend the relationship with his boy anytime soon.

“I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn but it’s the situation it is,” 50 Cent stated. “Like, my grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’”