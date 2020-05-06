Florence Pugh Admits Dealing With Critics Of Her Relationship With Zach Braff Is The ‘Strange Side Of Fame’

Florence Pugh is over the negative comments about her relationship with Zach Braff.

While the Oscar-nominated actress, 24, and the “Scrubs” alum, 45, keep their relationship relatively private, Pugh opened up about the critics in the latest issue of Elle UK.

“I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to,” Pugh explained. “I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

She continued, “I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there. It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there. My point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?”

But fame is just something Pugh is still getting used to. In fact, the “Little Women” star shared a hilarious moment from her first time at the Oscars.

“At one point, everyone stood up to applaud Martin Scorsese. I’d just got out a bag of M&Ms,” she laughed. “As we all got up, a camera popped right in my face and I was waving this bag of M&Ms about. So I just had to drop it… on the floor. I thought, ‘I can’t be the girl who’s eating M&Ms while giving Martin a standing ovation.'”

Meanwhile, Pugh is gearing up to make her Marvel debut in “Black Widow” beside Scarlett Johansson. “Black Widow”‘s release date has been pushed to November following the coronavirus outbreak.

“When you think of Marvel, it’s big and daunting,” she said. “Especially being a relatively small actor to look at it and go, ‘Oh! I’m going to be a part of this,’ that’s a big decision.”

Pugh’s issue of Elle UK hits newsstands May 7.