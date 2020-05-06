Marie Osmond Responds To Rumours Of Feud With ‘The Talk’ Co-Host Sharon Osbourne

Marie Osmond puts rumours of a beef with Sharon Osbourne to rest.

“Don’t believe anything you read,” Osmond told Andy Cohen on the latest “Watch What Happens Live” when asked about rumblings of a feud between her and the co-host of Global’s “The Talk”.

RELATED: Marie Osmond Explains Why She Blocked A Social Media Follower For The First Time Ever

The reports were fuelled after the two got into a “heated” debate on “The Talk” last month.

“Sharon and I are great friends,” Osmond said. “Everybody who sits at that table is a very strong woman. She’ll say things and I’ll go, uh, no. But that doesn’t mean we don’t like each other.”

On “The Talk” in April, Osmond at one point accidentally referred to the coronavirus as “intriguing,” to which Osbourne told her it was actually just sad.

RELATED: Marie Osmond Reveals She Doesn’t Plan On Leaving Money To Her Children After She Dies

After clarifying, Osmond told her co-host, “I’m just like you, Sharon.”

Osbourne responded, “You’re nothing like me.”

“For all the viewers that thought I was rude to Marie today. I would just like to say that we’re all grown women and we have different opinions,” Osbourne said on Instagram after the episode.

Tune-in to “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.