Ricky Gervais Reacts To ‘After Life’ Fan Theory: ‘I Love That Conspiracy’

Ricky Gervais loves the fan theories surrounding his Netflix series “After Life” but that does not mean they are correct.

Gervais did a recent Q&A on Twitter and addressed a theory that Anne (Penelope Wilton) is a ghost during her meeting with Tony (Gervais) in a graveyard.

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Discusses That Judi Dench Genitals Comment

“No, she’s not,” Gervais said. “I love that conspiracy theory and it could happen, [but] not in one of my things. That would be odd if I suddenly – unless I did an actual fantasy thing where there were ghosts and angels, which I might one day.”

“I’d love to do a season 3,” Gervais said of the show’s future. “It looks like it’s going to go down a storm. So, if this reaction carries on then yes.”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Admits He’s Amazed By Response To His Netflix Series

Soon after, Gervais revealed Netflix has expressed interest in season 3: “Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault.”

“After Life” has received positive reviews from critics across its first two seasons.