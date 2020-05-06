Kate Middleton Launches Photography Project ‘Hold Still’ To ‘Capture Feelings Of Nation’ Amid Pandemic

Kate Middleton just announced her brand new photography project “Hold Still”.

The Duchess of Cambridge is teaming up with the National Portrait Gallery to “capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation as we continue to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.”

“Hold Still” is set to “create a unique photographic portrait of the people of our nation as we hold still for the good of others, and celebrate those who have continued so we can stay safe.”

Kate, who will talk about the project on Thursday’s “This Morning”, and the National Portrait Gallery are inviting people from across the U.K. to submit a photographic portrait which they have taken during these extraordinary times.

Participants are also encouraged to provide a short written submission to outline the experiences and emotions of those depicted in their photograph. The project will focus on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.

Kate said in a press release, “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”

Continuing, “‘Hold Still’ aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.”

Submissions can be made here up until June 18.

One hundred shortlisted portraits will then feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all. A selection of images will also be shown across the U.K. later in the year. The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise.