Guns N’ Roses Debut Children’s Book ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’

Guns N’ Roses is venturing away from hard rock for a new project.

The musicians are now authors of their own children’s picture book Sweet Child O’ Mine, named after the iconic Guns N’ Roses song of the same name. The new book was written in collaboration with famed author James Patterson.

According to the band, via People magazine, the storybook “celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways.”

Photo: Jennifer Zivoin

“As a longtime fan of Guns N’ Roses, I’m thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their fanned hit song to life on the page,” Patterson said of the book. “Sweet Child O’Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to.”

And Guns N’ Roses manager, Fernando Lebeis says the book was “inspired” by his daughter and his niece, Natalia and Maya. “My sister and I have been lucky to be able to watch our daughters — Maya and Natalia Rose — grow up while touring with the guys (the band),” he says. “We ourselves have been part of the ‘Guns family’ for over 30 years … being able to bring this into a children’s print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives.”

Sweet Child O’Mine will hit bookshelves in September.