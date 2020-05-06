Lady Gaga Announces May 29 Release Date For Delayed ‘Chromatica’ Album

Lady Gaga says Chromatica is officially on the way.

On Wednesday, Gaga announced that her long-anticipated sixth studio album would be in the ears of consumers before the month’s end. Chromatica will officially be available as of May 29. The project was originally scheduled to drop on April 10 but was delayed as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020

“The journey continues,” Gaga tweeted alongside the release date and a stunning promo image.

Chromatica boasts three collaborations: Ariana Grande, Blackpink, and Elton John. Review the 16-song album tracklist below.

1. “Chromatica I”

2. “Alice”

3. Stupid Love”

4. “Rain On Me” (with Ariana Grande)

5. “Free Woman”

6. “Fun Tonight”

7. “Chromatica II”

8. “911”

9. “Plastic Doll”

10. “Sour Candy” (with Blackpink)

11. “Enigma”

12. “Replay”

13. “Chromatica III”

14. “Sine From Above” (with Elton John)

15. “1000 Doves”

16. “Babylon”