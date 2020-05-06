Legacy Is On The Line In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Trailer

It’s kill or be killed.

The Kevin Costner drama series “Yellowstone” is coming back for a third season this summer and things are really heating up.

The Dutton family’s legacy is on the line when a developer, played by “Lost” star Josh Holloway, comes to town to build a new airport right in Yellowstone.

As the drama ramps up, things threaten to turn violent and alliances are tested.

Along with Holloway, Josh Brolin’s daughter Eden Brolin and the late Michael Landon’s daughter Jennifer Landon are both joining the cast of the new season.

“Yellowstone” season 3 premieres June 21.