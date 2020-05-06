Frankie Grande Dresses Up As Joe Exotic’s Late Husband Travis In ‘Tiger King: The Musical’ Parody

Frankie Grande is blessing fans with a new musical parody, based on the wildly popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King”, which has taken the Internet by storm.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old dancer and singer joined Broadway composer Andrew Lippa’s new online parody series “Tiger King: The Musical (A Parody!)” with his own rendition titled, “Husband Number 2”.

Related: Jimmy Fallon Goes Deep In Character As Nicolas Cage Playing The Tiger King

Directed by Ben Gettinger, Grande’s take on the actor has the reality star dressed up as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s late husband Travis Maldonado, who sings about wanting to become the former zoo operator’s first husband after joining Exotic’s polygamous marriage alongside his now ex-husband John Finlay.

Throughout the video, the actor also hilariously gets into character as Exotic himself, as well as Finlay and Exotic’s arch nemesis Carole Baskin.

Related: Nicolas Cage Will Play Joe Exotic In A New ‘Tiger King’ Scripted Series

Grande’s “Husband Number 2” parody follows other Broadway stars, including Kristin Chenoweth, who put on her best animal prints as Baskin in her parody “Little Pieces”, and Phillipa Soo, who sang as G.W. Zoo employee Saff Saffery in “Saff’s Song.”

Speaking with Billboard about the project, Grande reveals he filmed a lip-sync to Chenoweth’s song, which inspired Lippa to write his own version: “I shot the video, sent it to Kristin and then got a call from Andrew Lippa, who loved it! A day later he sent me the song ‘Husband Number 2’, which he wrote for me.”