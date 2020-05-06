Ryan Murphy Got Macaulay Culkin To Join ‘American Horror Story’ Thanks To ‘Crazy, Erotic Sex’ Scene With Kathy Bates

It was the promise of one amazingly racy scene that got Macaulay Culkin to sign on for the upcoming season of “American Horror Story”.

In a new interview with E! News, creator Ryan Murphy explained how he managed to attract the former child star to the anthology series.

“You know, it came about just because it’s how I always do things [Laughs.] where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work. I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while,” Murphy said.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK,” he continued. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

Production on the new season is expected to kick off once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

“We’re waiting for the crisis to be over because all those scripts are written and I’m excited for him to play that part,” Murphy said. “I’m excited for him to be in my world because I think…I’m gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.”