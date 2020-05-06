Josh Gad Shares Bloopers From The Epic ‘Goonies’ Reunion

The recent “The Goonies” reunion was a whole lot of fun, but there were plenty of behind-the-scenes bloopers.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Says Ideas For A ‘Goonies’ Sequel Pop Up ‘Every Couple Of Years’

On Wednesday, “Reunited Apart” host Josh Gad shared a video full of bloopers from the virtual reunion.

Right off the top, Corey Feldman and Cyndi Lauper’s images were both sideways.

Then, writer Chris Columbus was welcomed into the reunion, only he wasn’t actually sitting at his desk.

RELATED: Corey Feldman Talks Upcoming Documentary, Potential ‘Goonies’ Reboot At Fan Expo Canada 2019

Director Richard Donner was later added into the conversation and got a round of cheers for celebrating his 90th birthday. But Martha Plimpton soon noticed that he didn’t appear to be seeing them on his screen.

“I don’t think he wants to,” Feldman joked.