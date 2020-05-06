Zoë Kravitz Admits She Gets ‘Offended’ When People Ask ‘When’s The Baby?’

Zoë Kravitz will have children on her own terms, thank you very much.

The actress, 31, got real about public expectations about babies while talking with Dax Shepard during the latest episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. According to Kravitz, questions about having kids started as soon as she married actor Karl Glusman.

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” she admitted.

Adding, “Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just ’cause of work and also just, man, I don’t know, I like my free time.”

But Kravitz has nothing but love for her hubby.

“I feel I’ve known him my entire life,” she gushed. “He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing.”

Kravitz and Glusman tied the knot in Paris last year.