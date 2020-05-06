Madonna Responds To ‘Sensationalist Headlines’ About COVID-19 Diagnosis: ‘I Am Not Currently Sick’

Madonna is biting back at headlines regarding her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The “Like a Virgin” singer caught flack online for attending a recent party. This coupled with the news that she had contracted the novel coronavirus had some online shunning her for being irresponsible.

Madonna, 61, cleared things up and insisted she does not currently have the virus.

“I’m grateful that I can be a part of supporting research to find the cure for COVID-19,” she wrote on Instagram, noting her financial contribution to vaccine research. “Just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus — I am not currently sick.”

“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did, as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show,” she wrote. “But at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers!”

Other famous faces to have tested positive for COVID-19 include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Andy Cohen.