Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Break Up After Nearly Two Years Of Dating

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

According to multiple sources confirmed by People and E! News, the “Pretty Little Liars” star and the model split at the beginning of April.

The magazine also reports that following the breakup, Delevingne has been spending her time in isolation with her friends, including Margaret Qualley, her sister Rainey Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

The source also tells People that “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course.”

ET Canada has reached out to their reps for comment.

The “Carnival Row” actress, 27, and Benson, 30, first sparked relationship rumours in August 2018 after they were spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow airport.

In 2019, the couple made their relationship public by sharing photos of each other on Instagram.