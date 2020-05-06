Weezer Saves The Day With ‘Hero’ Music Video

No need to fear because Weezer is here with the music video for “Hero”.

The popular rock band released the song and accompanying music video for “Hero” on Wednesday. “Hero” is the band’s first new material since last year’s Top Five Alternative radio hit “End Of The Game” and is featured on Weezer’s upcoming album Van Weezer.

The “Hero” music video honours frontline workers during the novel coronavirus crisis. Weezer and Postmates are teaming up “to support healthcare heroes caring for COVID-19 patients,” according to a press release. “Tonight, hero nurses at LA’s Good Samaritan Hospital will be sent meals from Uncle Paulie’s Deli during their breaks thanks to Weezer, Postmates and Feed Hero Nurses.”

Van Weezer was originally scheduled to release this month, but has been indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.