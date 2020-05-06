Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Newborn Son Callum On ‘The Talk’

Jenna Dewan is showing off her newborn baby, Callum.

On Wednesday’s at-home edition of Global‘s “The Talk”, the 39-year-old dancer opens up about motherhood while holding her 2-month-old son, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Dewan – who is also parent to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum admits Everly is adjusting well to becoming a big sister.

“I prepared for everything. I thought maybe jealousy, maybe ignoring, you never know how it’s going to go,” she says. “We do a little bedtime routine every night. She reads him a story. She’s really embraced it and stepped into her big sister role, quite well I have to say.”

The “Flirty Dancing” host says her fiancé is “a godsend” with Callum, telling “The Talk”, “He is amazing. He really helps out so much every morning. I’m up breastfeeding three times a night, so he wakes up, he takes the baby. I get that extra hour and half, two hours to sleep in the morning…he’s just stepped into ‘new dad’ beautifully, like it’s shocking me.”

On her wedding planning, Dewan says the plans are on hold for now with the ongoing coronavirus and her growing family.

“We’ll get there but right [now] it’s sort of day-by-day and getting used to this, and taking care of this beautiful baby.”

