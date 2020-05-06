Kim Cattrall Is Hot For Mario In Resurfaced Viral Nintendo Ad

By Corey Atad.

Kim Cattrall. Photo: CP Images
Kim Cattrall really has a thing for Mario.

This week, an old Nintendo ad resurfaced starring the “Sex and the City” actress, which has the Internet going wild.

“I’ve discovered a new way of enjoying my spare time,” Cattrall says in the ad, while playing a Super Mario game. “I go on magical adventures with a certain Mario.”

The clip went viral on Twitter, with people commenting on the actress’ apparent lust for the fictional Italian plumber.

Cattrall herself responded to the viral sensation, hilariously quoting one of the sexier lines from the ad.

