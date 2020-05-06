Dr. Phil Addresses His Coronavirus Comments Made On Fox News: ‘I Hate That This Is Being Politicized’

Dr. Phil is addressing his controversial comments made on Fox News last month.

During his recent appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show, the television personality compared the number of COVID-19 deaths to the causes of other fatalities in America. He also shared statistics that were later confirmed as untrue.

“The fact of the matter is — 450,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools,” he claimed during his interview. “But we don’t shut the country down for that. But we’re doing it for this?”

But in a new at-home episode of Global’s “The Talk”, Dr. Phil explained his comments.

“I really think that it got a lot of attention, not because of what I said, but where I said it,” he said. “I’ve done 75 different appearances talking about the mental, emotional aspects of being in quarantine… I hate that this is being politicized.”

He added, “I’m the most non-political person that I think you can find on television. Our risk of the coronavirus is never going to get to zero. I don’t want us to overdo being in quarantine. We don’t need to be rushing out irresponsibly, but we need to do this in as little time as possible in quarantine, because it has a huge backlash. What I’m talking about are the mental, emotional aspects of this [that] are key for us. So as we get back into the world, we need to do it understanding that people are now experiencing anxiety, depression, PTSD, and they’re fearful of the world. We need to follow the science. We need to do this in a step-wise fashion.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.