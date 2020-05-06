Teddy Riley Dishes On IG Live Battle With Babyface

Teddy Riley is elaborating on his Instagram Live battle with Babyface.

RELATED: Babyface & Teddy Riley Face-Off In Instagram Live Battle Rematch

Riley dropped by DL Hughley’s “DL Uncut” on the LOL Network. The rescheduled battle with Babyface caught the attention of Michelle Obama, Raekwon, Quavo and 500,000 other people.

“I had a concert, a production, and I was trying to do an after-party. It had nothing to do with Instagram. My whole thought pattern was after the show I wanted to take y’all to listen to 20, 51 songs. That was it. My bad,” he expressed in the teaser above. “It was bad, bad.”

RELATED: 50 Cent Credits ‘Envy’ And ‘Entitlement’ To Why He And His Son Don’t Speak

New episodes of “DL Uncut” air every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Laugh Out Loud.