Carey Mulligan Opens Up About Life In Quarantine As InStyle’s June 2020 Cover Star

Carey Mulligan is back to “comfort mode” while in quarantine with her family.

Speaking with InStyle as their June 2020 cover star, the 34-year-old actress opens up about life at home with her husband Marcus Mumford and their two children, Evelyn, 4, and Wilfred, 2, during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Photos: Courtesy of InStyle/Horst Diekgerdes/Shotview

“I’ve been using Houseparty with my two best friends every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. We’ve all got kids, so we put the TV on for them and sit in bed with a big cup of coffee and catch up, which has been quite nice,” she says. “We’ve gone back into comfort mode and started to eat more casseroles. When the world is chaotic, you need warm food. Variations on casseroles. That will be my cookbook.”

Speaking about how her family has given her greater confidence as someone in the public eye, “The Great Gatsby” star explains, “As someone who finds the public side of this quite intimidating, having a family has made me feel that if I wear a dress that people hate, or if I say something stupid, or if people don’t like a film I’ve been in, it doesn’t matter as much as it used to. It’s freeing, in a way.”

Looking back at her film career, Mulligan adds that she gets “whiplash thinking about the last 16 years.”

She tells InStyle, “My dream was to be a working actress, but my expectation was maybe I’ll be in ‘Casualty’ or ‘The Bill’. And then suddenly I got really lucky and just kept it up. For me, ambition is testing myself. As an actor, you’re always trying to prove that you can do different things. I have a fear of recognition and celebrity, though, so I don’t have ambition to be well known. But I want to be really good at my job. I always want the next thing I do to be more nuanced, more interesting, more complicated.”

